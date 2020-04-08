Yukon confirms case of COVID-19 outside of Whitehorse
Yukon has now confirmed 8 cases of COVID-19 in the territory. The latest case was found in a rural community outside Whitehorse, according to the chief medical officer.
Dr. Brendan Hanley announced territory's 8th case Wednesday, the 1st found outside Whitehorse
Yukon's chief medical officer says the territory's latest confirmed case of COVID-19 is the first to be found outside of Whitehorse.
Dr. Brendan Hanley confirmed the latest case on Wedensday. It's the territory's eight.
Hanley did not name the community where the case was found. Officials had said earlier that they would not be naming affected communities outside of Whitehorse.
Hanley said the person is isolating at home and is doing well. He said the case is related to travel outside of Yukon.
All of Yukon's previous cases have been in Whitehorse, and none have required hospitalization. Four of the affected people have recovered.
As of Wednesday, 794 Yukoners had been tested, and results were pending on 19 of those.
