Number of active COVID-19 cases in Yukon drops to 2

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Yukon has dropped to two, as more people recover from the illness.

According to numbers posted by the government on Monday, there have been eight confirmed cases in the territory and six of those people have now recovered.

That means there have been no new confirmed cases since last Wednesday, when officials announced Yukon's eighth case. At that time, four of the affected people had recovered.

Yukon's chief medical officer Dr. Brendan Hanley provided an update on the novel coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon. It was Hanley's first public briefing in almost a week.

None of the cases of COVID-19 in Yukon have required hospitalization as of last week. Officials have said all cases were related to travel outside Yukon, and close contacts of those that travelled.

All but one of the affected people are from Whitehorse. The other is from a rural community that officials won't identify.

As of Monday, 832 Yukoners had been tested, and results were still pending on 18 of those cases.