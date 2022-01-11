Yukon officials give COVID-19 update

There are currently no people in the hospital due to COVID-19 in the Yukon, said the territory's top doctor.

Premier Sandy Silver and Dr. Catherine Elliott, the Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health, gave the latest update on COVID-19 in the territory Tuesday at a news conference.

Elliott credits the low need for hospitalization at this time to preventative public health measures, and said those are needed to help keep hospitalizations low.

Late on Friday afternoon, the territory announced new public health measures to help deal with the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the territory. Those came into effect Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Elliott said there were 306 known active COVID-19 cases, though there are many more cases that are not counted due to rapid testing at home. Officials have also told Yukoners to assume they have COVID-19 if they have symptoms related to the illness and to skip testing.

"You'll note that there is a decline noted in the case counts, which we expected and it's related to the changes in who requires PCR testing," Elliott said. "The total number of people with COVID-19 is of course higher than these numbers."

Last week, the territory said it expects the number of cases to grow "for at least the next three to five weeks."

The test positivity rate in the Yukon stood at 40 per cent as of Jan. 11, compared to eight per cent on Dec. 28. Yukon's positivity rate is among the highest in the country, which has an average positivity rate of 30 per cent.