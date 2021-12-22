Yukon officials to give update on COVID-19

Dr. Catherine Elliott, Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health, and John Streicker, minister of the public service commission, will take part in a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Watch it here or on our CBC Yukon Facebook page.

As of Tuesday, the Yukon had 49 active cases of COVID-19, none of which were confirmed as the new and more transmissible Omicron variant.

Two previous cases of Omicron were reported in the territory on Dec. 8 and have since recovered.