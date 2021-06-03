Yukon schools to return to 'near normal' operations, says minister

Yukon schools will be back to "near normal" operations when classes resume later this month, the territory's education minister says.

"We are confident that we can safely return students to the classroom in the coming weeks," said Minister Jeanie McLean at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

That means all students will be back to full-time in-class learning, "with some measures continuing to be in place to keep our schools as low-risk settings," McLean said.

Students won't be required to wear masks in class, she said, but they should wear masks in indoor settings outside the classroom such as hallways and other common areas.

Students will also be required to wear masks on school buses, as will drivers. Otherwise, McLean said, school busses will return to normal operation.

She said new operational guidelines for schools are still being developed and will be available "in the coming days."

Restrictions eased

As of Wednesday, masks are no longer be required in all indoor public places in Yukon. Other changes include bars and restaurants returning to full capacity for bar and countertop service, and the end of mandatory self-isolation for anyone entering the territory from within Canada.

The territory had 61 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening, with seven new cases reported over the previous day.

Yukon's death toll from COVID-19 now sits at eight people, with two deaths reported in the last week. Both of those involved unvaccinated people.

As of Monday, 81 per cent of adult Yukoners and 64 per cent of youth aged 12 to 17 were fully vaccinated, while 86 per cent of adults and 75 per cent of youth had received their first shot.