Yukon reports 11th COVID-19-related death as number of cases holds steady

Yukon health officials reported Friday that a Yukoner had died from COVID-19.

It's the 11th COVID-19-related death in the territory since the start of the pandemic.

Acting chief medical officer of health, Dr. André Corriveau, said in a news release that the territory would not be releasing any additional information about the death.

The release stated there are 156 active cases in the territory, the same as reported on Wednesday.

Yukon continues to have the most cases per capita in Canada.

In the Friday news release, the territory said there were 41 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday. Of those, 32 are Whitehorse residents, seven live in Watson Lake, and there is one each in Mayo and Pelley Crossing.

New health measures take effect Saturday

On Saturday, new health regulations, including a proof-of-vaccination requirement, take effect in the territory.

The proof-of-vaccination system will apply for a range of settings, including restaurants, ticketed events, fitness facilities and personal services businesses, as well as faith-based and cultural gatherings.

The new measures also include mandatory masks in all indoor public settings and outdoor public settings where physical distancing isn't possible, as well as capacity limits on different types of indoor and outdoor gatherings.

In Whitehorse, people going to the Canada Games Centre and the Takhini Arena will need to show their proof of vaccination credential and government-issued identification to get in, beginning Saturday according to the city.

Proof of vaccination won't be required to enter any other city facility, but people will need to wear masks once they're inside.

The city also said that anyone 12 and under won't have to show proof of vaccination to enter any city facility.