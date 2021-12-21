7 Yukon-based projects receive federal money to research COVID-19's impacts on the territory

Seven projects in the Yukon are receiving money from a federal grant designed to help better understand the impacts COVID-19 is having on the territory.

Less than half of the $1 million set aside by Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada's Yukon COVID-19 Recovery Research Program has been awarded, according to a joint news release issued Tuesday by the department and the government of Yukon.

"From mental health to food security; from emergency preparedness to housing and homelessness and protecting the most vulnerable, the recipients of the COVID-19 Recovery Research funding are working to ensure that Yukon and Canada are prepared for a future emergency or pandemic," Yukon MP Dr. Brendan Hanley was quoted as saying in the release.

The seven projects total just under $454,000 and include:

$70,300 to Selkirk First Nation to study the pandemic's impact on what the release called "traditional food-related pursuits."

$75,000 to the Yukon Status of Women Council, in partnership with Dr. Fiona McPhail of the University of Northern British Columbia, to study the impacts of COVID-19 on the livelihoods of women in the territory.

$75,000 to The Firelight Group, working in partnership with Tr'ondëk Hwëchin First Nation, for their project to enhance access for rural Yukon First Nations citizens to culturally appropriate mental health supports.

$75,000 to the Council of Yukon First Nations to research implementing emergency measures in the context of Yukon First Nations self-government to inform ongoing collaboration and decision-making.

$74,800 to Lakehead University to examine the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and well-being of educators in Yukon.

$74,830 to Kari Johnston, working with co-lead Mark Andrachuk, to research how businesses have adapted throughout the pandemic, and what may be needed to support entrepreneurs through the recovery period.

$8,999 to Queer Yukon Society to research housing insecurity among LGBTQIA2S+ Yukoners.

The government is targeting researchers to apply during a second round of funding, which will close Jan. 15, according to a spokesperson with Yukon's Executive Council Office. Successful applicants will be notified in February of next year.