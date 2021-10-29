Yukon issues 6 COVID-19 public exposure notices including 1 for daycare, 3 flights
Notices issued for Grow with Joy Child Care, 3 Air North flights, areas within the Canada Games Centre and Ajax Steel.
Notices issued for Whitehorse's Grow with Joy Child Care and 3 Air North flights
Yukon health officials issued six public exposure notices Thursday, including three for flights and one for a daycare.
Anyone who was on any of the three following flights is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and get tested if any develop.
- Air North flight 4N563 from Whitehorse to Vancouver, on Oct. 23 and Oct. 25.
- Air North flight 4N761 from Edmonton to Whitehorse, on Oct. 21.
Health officials also issued a notice for staff and children in the infant group of the Grow with Joy Child Care in Whitehorse for Oct. 18-20.
A Thursday news release said Yukon Communicable Disease Control has sent notification letters to those who were affected.
The other two notices are for the two locations:
- Ajax Steel in Whitehorse, from Oct. 14-16, and from Oct. 18-21, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- The wellness centre and hot tub area of the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse, on Oct. 26 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Anyone who was at these locations at these times is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and get tested if any develop.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?