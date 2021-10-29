Yukon issues 6 COVID-19 public exposure notices including 1 for daycare, 3 flights

Yukon health officials issued six public exposure notices Thursday, including three for flights and one for a daycare.

Anyone who was on any of the three following flights is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and get tested if any develop.

Air North flight 4N563 from Whitehorse to Vancouver, on Oct. 23 and Oct. 25.

Air North flight 4N761 from Edmonton to Whitehorse, on Oct. 21.

Health officials also issued a notice for staff and children in the infant group of the Grow with Joy Child Care in Whitehorse for Oct. 18-20.

A Thursday news release said Yukon Communicable Disease Control has sent notification letters to those who were affected.

The other two notices are for the two locations:

Ajax Steel in Whitehorse, from Oct. 14-16, and from Oct. 18-21, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The wellness centre and hot tub area of the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse, on Oct. 26 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations at these times is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and get tested if any develop.