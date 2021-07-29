Yukon COVID-19 wave reaches milestone: no new cases reported in last 24 hours

There are no new COVID-19 cases in Yukon, said the chief medical officer of health in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

It's a milestone for the territory, marking the first time since June 5 that no new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley said in the release that the number of active cases has been trending downward. The total active cases in the territory on Wednesday was 77, down from 89 on Tuesday.

Since June 1, there have been 519 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the territory, and 582 total since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Those numbers include out-of-territory residents diagnosed in Yukon and probable cases.

Officials note that non-resident cases who are diagnosed in Yukon are counted in the active count but not in the total case count as they are counted in their home jurisdiction.

Earlier Wednesday, Yukon health officials defended their plan to drop more COVID-19 restrictions starting next week, saying they are "no longer justified," and that the plan heralds a new phase in the territory's pandemic response.

The plan, announced last week, surprised many in Yukon, including some First Nations leaders who questioned the timing.

The restriction easement plan will see the territory's border controls lifted as of Aug. 4.

That means nobody will be stopped on entry to the territory, required to fill out a declaration form, or isolate if they're not vaccinated. People passing through will also no longer have just 24 hours to leave Yukon. Masks will also no longer be mandatory in indoor public places after Aug. 4.