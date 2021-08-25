Yukon issues COVID-19 public exposure notice Sunday

On Sunday, the Yukon's acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott issued a COVID-19 public exposure notice for Mobile Maintenance Services and Ajax Steel in Whitehorse.

Anyone who visited the location at 143 Industrial road on Oct. 18, and between Oct. 25-28, is told to self monitor for 14 days from their last visit.

It is recommended that they get tested for COVID-19 if they develop any symptoms.

Testing and vaccines

Elliott says everyone who has symptoms should get tested. If you are in Whitehorse, people with symptoms can call the COVID-19 testing and assessment centre or go online to arrange for testing. People in communities should contact their rural community health centre.

The territory also says the best protection for Yukoners is to get fully vaccinated. COVID-19 and its variants spread easily and people can pass the infection on even if they do not have any symptoms. Everyone aged 12 and older can get vaccinated in the Yukon.

The territory's COVID-19 website, last updated Friday, lists 70 active cases.