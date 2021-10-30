Yukon reports 20 new cases, issues exposure notice at Whitehorse elementary school

Yukon health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in the territory between Wednesday and Friday, issued one new public exposure notice, and declared the outbreak in the unit of a Whitehorse long-term care facility to be over.

The number of cases in the territory now stands at 70, one more than was reported on Wednesday.

Of the 20 new cases, 14 are in Whitehorse, four are in other Yukon communities and one in a person's residence is still under investigation, according to a Friday news release.

The public exposure notice is for the Grade 1 class at Holy Family Elementary School in Whitehorse on Oct. 26 and 27.

The release stated the exposure affects students and staff in the class and that Yukon Communicable Disease Control has contacted everyone who is affected through notification letters.

The release specified the notice does not apply to the school's kindergarten/Grade 1 split class.

Outbreak at Whistle Bend Place over

Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health, Dr. Catherine Elliott, declared the outbreak in a unit at Whistle Bend Place to be over.

The outbreak was declared on Oct. 20, and new COVID-19 guidelines have allowed Elliott to declare the outbreak over now, as opposed to waiting 28 days after the last case has recovered, according to a government spokesperson.

Family members have been advised and may resume visits at the long-term home beginning Oct. 30, the release said.