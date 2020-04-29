No new cases of COVID-19 in Yukon for 3rd week, but restrictions stay in place

Yukon officials are still cautioning against a premature easing of restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the territory's "enviable situation" in keeping the disease's spread under control.

As of Tuesday, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in Yukon. Officials confirmed last week that all 11 cases were considered recovered.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley said at a news conference on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Yukoners have been tested so far, and it's been almost three weeks since the last confirmed case.

"To see that number stabilize is a reaffirmation so far that we're doing the right thing," Hanley said.

Still, he said the "fickle and dangerous character" of the novel coronavirus requires caution in easing any public health orders.

"We need to take small steps, watch what happens, and if all stays OK, take another small step," he said.

"We are in an enviable situation and we want to stay here."

'Nobody wants a false start'

Premier Sandy Silver, also speaking at Tuesday's news conference, thanked Yukoners for following the existing public health orders.

"I believe that these measures are clearly working," Silver said.

He also didn't offer any new details about reopening the Yukon economy or lifting restrictions.

He acknowledged that local businesses are taking a big hit, but said it's better to not act too soon and risk a more serious outbreak later, requiring more serious measures.

"We cannot just hit a switch and return to normal," he said.

"Nobody wants a false start."