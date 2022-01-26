Yukon top doc, pediatrician to give COVID-19 update

Yukon doctors are set to give a COVID-19 update on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

Dr. Catherine Elliott, acting chief medical officer of health, will give the update along with Yukon pediatrician and president of the Canadian Medical Association Dr. Katharine Smart.

On Tuesday, officials announced that staff and children of child care and early learning programs in Yukon will no longer need to report positive COVID-19 cases starting Wednesday.

It's a similar move to the direction Yukon schools took earlier this month, where parents, students and staff no longer need to inform schools if they tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, schools only need to know of an absence due to illness.

The Yukon Communicable Disease Control will now monitor for above average numbers of absences due to reported illness at schools and early learning and child care programs.

The Yukon government said Tuesday that it began rolling out 2,800 rapid tests to schools and licensed early learning and childcare programs in rural communities and that the distribution process is still ongoing. That's on top of the 10,875 rapid tests it had already planned to send to rural communities across the territory.

The territory's COVID-19 website, which now reports hospital bed availability, showed the capacity in Whitehorse as of Wednesday coded red, meaning space is either extremely limited or the hospital is full. Capacity in the Whitehorse intensive care unit, along with Dawson City and Watson Lake, were all coded green, meaning space is available.

As of Monday, Yukon had 211 known active cases, though the true number is likely higher as rapid test results are not included in this count, and health officials have told Yukoners to assume they have COVID-19 if they have symptoms and to skip PCR testing, with some exceptions.

