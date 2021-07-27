Yukon reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, with 'clusters' in Watson Lake
Watson Lake is 'likely to see more,' says chief medical officer of health
Another 28 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Yukon, and the territory's chief medical officer of health is warning of "clusters of cases" now in Watson Lake.
"We are likely to see more [in Watson Lake]," Dr. Brendan Hanley said in a news release on Monday afternoon.
"All but one of these individuals were unvaccinated several of whom were unable because of age. All others could have been protected."
The 28 new cases were all confirmed between noon Friday and noon Monday. The cases are spread throughout the territory, the news release says.
As of Monday afternoon, the active case count in Yukon was 90. Since June 1, there have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the territory, and 419 people have recovered.
A rapid response testing team is now in Watson Lake and will stay there until Tuesday evening. Testing is at the Watson Lake Recreation Centre from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Another vaccination clinic will also be held in Watson Lake on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made online or by calling 1-877-374-0425.
