Yukon reports 6th case of COVID-19, and 3 of them now recovered

Yukon's chief medical officer said Wednesday there was "good news" in the latest COVID-19 numbers for the territory — three Yukoners who earlier tested positive are now considered "recovered" from the illness.

"They are symptom-free, and they have finished their self-isolation period[s]," said Dr. Brendan Hanley, at a news conference on Wednesday.

Hanley also announced a new confirmed case, however — Yukon's sixth overall. He said the person returned from Europe within the last two weeks, and were already self-isolating when symptoms began to show.

Hanley said the person is currently doing well. He also confirmed that all of Yukon's cases so far have been in Whitehorse.

As of Wednesday, 722 Yukoners had been tested for COVID-19, and results were still pending on 26 of those.

On Wednesday afternoon, neighbouring N.W.T. confirmed its second case of COVID-19 in the community of Inuvik.