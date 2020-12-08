Yukon reports 3 new COVID-19 cases in Whitehorse

The Yukon government announced three new cases in Whitehorse on Monday, all linked to previous cases.

The territory says it confirmed one case late Friday, with the other two confirmed Saturday.

There are no additional public exposure notifications. The territory says the public risk is low, based on contact tracing.

The patients are self-isolating at home or have recovered, said the territory in a statement.

There are currently nine active cases in Yukon.

The territory has confirmed a total of 57 cases since the pandemic began. One person has died.