Yukon reports 1 new COVID-19 case in Whitehorse Monday

Yukon is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday. The territory now has four active cases.

The new case is in Whitehorse and was linked to a previous case, said a government statement.

The Yukon government says the person was already self-isolating when they became infectious. The person is now recovering at home in isolation.

The government is not issuing any new exposure notification as a result of the new case.

Yukon's chief medical officer will have his weekly press conference on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. this week, instead of Tuesday as it's been for the past several weeks.

Yukon has now confirmed a total of 59 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Of those, 54 people have recovered and one person has died.

The government reminded people to self-isolate if you have COVID-19 symptoms, take the online self-assessment test and arrange to get tested.