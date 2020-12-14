Yukon reports 1 new COVID-19 case in Whitehorse Monday
Person was already self-isolating when they became infectious, government says
Yukon is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday. The territory now has four active cases.
The new case is in Whitehorse and was linked to a previous case, said a government statement.
The Yukon government says the person was already self-isolating when they became infectious. The person is now recovering at home in isolation.
The government is not issuing any new exposure notification as a result of the new case.
Yukon's chief medical officer will have his weekly press conference on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. this week, instead of Tuesday as it's been for the past several weeks.
Yukon has now confirmed a total of 59 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
Of those, 54 people have recovered and one person has died.
The government reminded people to self-isolate if you have COVID-19 symptoms, take the online self-assessment test and arrange to get tested.