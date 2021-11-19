Yukon reports 12th COVID-19-related death

Yukon health officials reported Thursday that another Yukoner had died from COVID-19.

It's the 12th COVID-19-related death in the territory since the start of the pandemic.

Acting chief medical officer of health, Dr. André Corriveau, said in a news release that "out of respect," the territory would not be releasing any additional information about the death.

The release stated there are 166 active cases in the territory, nine more than were reported on Wednesday.

According to the Yukon government website, the territory has reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday. The government has not yet released where those cases are located.

The news release urges Yukoners with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.