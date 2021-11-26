Yukon reports 13th death from COVID-19

Another Yukoner has died of COVID-19, health officials announced on Friday.

It's the territory's 13th death from the disease since the pandemic began, and the third this month. Officials did not provide any details about the person.

Meanwhile, the territory's active case count continues its steady decline with 99 as of Friday. It's the first time in weeks that the active case count has dipped below 100.

Seven new cases were reported between Thursday morning and Friday morning.

Earlier this week, Yukon's acting chief medical officer said the territory's newest public health restrictions appeared to be working as a "circuit-breaker" to bring the rate of new infections under control.

Those restrictions were introduced nearly two weeks ago, and are to remain in place for at least another week.