Yukon reports 16th COVID-19 death

Another person has died in the Yukon due to COVID-19, the acting chief medical officer of health reported Friday afternoon.

It brings the total to 16 since the first COVID-19 death was reported in the territory in October 2020.

"I am saddened to report another COVID-19 death in the Yukon," said Dr. Catherine Elliott, the chief medical officer.

"My deepest sympathies go out to the individual's family and friends."

Elliott said the territory would not be releasing any additional information, out of respect for the person who died, and their family.

As of Friday, there were 262 known active COVID-19 cases throughout the territory, though the true number is likely higher than that due to rapid testing not being included in this count. As well, health officials have told Yukoners to assume they have COVID-19 if they have symptoms and to skip PCR testing.

The territory also recently began to report hospital bed availability on its website. The capacity in Whitehorse, including its intensive care unit, is coded yellow, meaning space is limited in some service areas, it says. Capacity in Dawson City and Watson Lake are both coded green, meaning there's space available.