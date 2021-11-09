Yukon reports 80 new cases of COVID-19, outbreak at Whitehorse Elementary

Yukon health officials are reporting 80 new cases of COVID-19 across the territory since Friday and declaring an outbreak at École Whitehorse Elementary School.

There are now 169 active cases in the territory, compared to 102 last Friday.

In a Monday evening news release from the Yukon government, it said it was considering new recommendations from Dr. Catherine Elliott, the territory's acting chief medical officer, "to act swiftly to help control the rapid spread of COVID-19 within the territory," but didn't provide further details.

"A rapidly escalating COVID-19 situation is developing in the Yukon and is threatening our health care system. We need to take immediate steps to break the cycle of widespread community transmission we are seeing right now and will likely continue to see over the coming days," said Elliott in the release.

The government said it was opening a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility Wednesday in the wash bay at Centennial Motors, at 91628 Alaska Highway in Whitehorse, to help meet the demand. The facility will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seven days a week, including Nov. 11.

In the release, Elliott said the outbreak at École Whitehorse Elementary School is confined to the Grade 4 / 5 split class and that all other students who are not affected by the exposure notice should continue going to school.

Of the 169 active cases in the territory, 132 are Whitehorse residents, 20 are from Carmacks, four are from Carcross and there is one each in Burwash Landing, Pelly Crossing and Teslin.