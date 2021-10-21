Yukon declares COVID-19 outbreak in Whitehorse long-term care home, reports 22 new cases

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in a unit of the Whistle Bend Place long-term care home in Whitehorse after one case was detected.

Yukon's acting Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Catherine Elliott, said in a Wednesday news release that the situation "is contained and routine management outbreak procedures are in place."

She said visits to the affected unit will be restricted for at least 28 days.

Elliott also reported 22 new cases across Yukon since Monday. Fifteen of them are Yukon residents, and seven are out-of-territory residents who were diagnosed with the disease in Yukon.

The territory's active COVID-19 case count now stands at 69, an increase of three since Monday.

The news release also stated Yukon is sending a rapid response team to help with COVID-19 testing in Lower Post, B.C., a community 23 km south of Watson Lake, until Saturday.

"The team is being deployed to respond to an increase in cases in this community in support of the Northern Health authority in B.C.," the release stated.