Yukon confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases, expands public exposure notice for Whitehorse gym

Yukon is reporting three new cases of COVID-19.

Two of them are linked to previous ones, while one of them is related to out-of-territory travel, according to a Saturday news release by the territory's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley.

The territory also expanded a public exposure notice for a Whitehorse fitness centre. Anyone who was at Better Bodies on Nov. 16 between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and is experiencing symptoms should call the COVID-19 testing centre in Whitehorse at 867-393-3083, or contact the health centre in their community.

On Friday, the territory issued a similar exposure notice for the fitness centre for anyone who was there on Nov. 14 between 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The territory has had a total of 32 cases since the pandemic began. One person has died in the territory.

There are a number of other exposure sites in Whitehorse.

The territorial government said anyone experiencing the following symptoms should immediately arrange for a COVID-19 test: