Yukon reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, issues exposure notices for two schools

Yukon health officials are reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the territory since Friday, and issued public exposure notices for two schools and two areas of the Canada Games Centre.

There are now 68 confirmed, active COVID-19 cases in Yukon, compared to 70 on Friday.

Of the 23 new cases, 22 are Whitehorse residents and one is a Carmacks resident.

The public exposure notices for the schools are for the following:

The Grade 6 class, not the Grade 5/6 split class, at École Émilie-Tremblay, for Oct. 25 and Oct. 27.

The Grade 3 class at Holy Family Elementary School, on Oct. 26, 27 and 28.

Everyone who has been affected has been notified by Yukon Communicable Disease Control.

At the Canada Games Centre, there are exposure notices for:

The Northwestel Ice on Oct. 24 between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

The wellness centre on Oct. 26, between 10 a.m. and noon.

Anyone who was at these locations during these times should self-monitor for symptoms until Nov. 7 and, should they develop, get tested.