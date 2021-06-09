1 new COVID-19 case in Yukon, 2 others probable
Yukon now has 6 active cases as of Tuesday afternoon, with 2 people in hospital
There's one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Yukon and two other probable cases.
The cases were announced in a news release from the territory's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley on Tuesday afternoon.
It brings the territory's total confirmed cases to 88 since the pandemic began.
There are six active cases in Yukon as of Tuesday evening. Two of the infected people are currently in the hospital, according to the news release.
All three of the newly-announced cases on Tuesday were identified in Whitehorse and all are isolating.
Contact tracing is ongoing and potential public exposures will be announced if any are identified, the release says.
There are no new cases at Victoria Gold mine in Yukon. The three positive COVID-19 cases identified on the weekend involve the P.1 (Gamma) variant of concern and the infected people remain in isolation.
