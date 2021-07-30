7 new COVID-19 cases in Yukon, 1 probable

There are seven new cases of COVID-19 in Yukon, according to Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon's chief medical officer of health. The cases were confirmed between noon Thursday and noon Friday, officials said in a news release.

It brings the number of active cases in the territory to 78.

Of the new cases on Friday, five are in Whitehorse while three more, including the probable case, are in rural areas.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 596 cases in Yukon, 534 of which were reported since June 1. That includes out-of-territory residents diagnosed in Yukon and probable cases.

Non-residents who are diagnosed in Yukon are counted in the active count but not in Yukon's total case count as they are counted in their home jurisdiction.

There have also been five deaths since June 1, and seven altogether since November 2020.

The next COVID-19 case count update will be on Monday, the territory said.

Next week, the territory plans to lift border controls. That means that as of Aug. 4, nobody will be stopped on entry to the territory, required to fill out a declaration form, or isolate if they're not vaccinated. People passing through will also no longer have just 24 hours to leave Yukon.

Masks will no longer be mandatory in indoor public places after Aug. 4 as well.