Yukon reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, issues public exposure notice for Canada Games Centre

Yukon health officials are reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the territory in the past two days.

The territory's case count now stands at 63, three more than on Wednesday.

At the same time, officials issued a public exposure notice for three different times at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse.

Anyone who was at the centre's leisure pool for the family swim on Oct. 10 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. needs to self-monitor until Oct. 24. If symptoms develop, they should make arrangements to get tested.

The same applies to anyone who participated in the lane swim on Oct. 5 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and on Oct. 8 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.