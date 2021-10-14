Yukon reports six new COVID-19 cases, issues public exposure on outgoing flight

Yukon has reported six new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday.

In a Wednesday news release, Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health, Dr. Catherine Elliott, said three of the cases are Yukon residents and three are from out of territory.

Yukon's number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 60 Wednesday, an increase of two since Tuesday when Elliott issued a "strong recommendation" for Yukoners to wear masks in all indoor places due to the growing number of cases in the territory.

Elliott also issued a public exposure notice for Air North Flight 4N569, from Whitehorse to Vancouver, on Oct. 5.

Anyone on this flight is asked to self monitor until Oct. 19 and arrange for testing if any symptoms appear.