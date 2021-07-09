Yukon reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Yukon reported six new COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon.

It brings the territory's active case count to 116 with the location of the new cases not yet confirmed, according to a news release from Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon's chief medical officer of health.

The new cases were confirmed between noon Thursday and noon Friday.

The total case count for the territory since March 2020, is 461, with 391 of those cases reported since June 1, including out-of-territory residents diagnosed in Yukon and probable cases, the release says. One case previously identified as positive has been determined negative.

Given ongoing COVID-19 activity, says the news release, current guidelines for daycares will stay in place until further notice. This includes limiting attendance and masking, it adds.

The next case update will be on Monday.