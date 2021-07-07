Yukon reports 10 new COVID-19 cases
Rapid response testing teams have been sent to Mayo and Old Crow
There are 10 new COVID-19 cases in Yukon, said the territory's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley in a news release Tuesday.
The new cases were confirmed between noon Monday and noon Tuesday and bring the active case count to 147, the release says.
"The surge in COVID-19 infections continues in Whitehorse with fewer cases in communities throughout Yukon," it reads in part.
There have been 360 cases since June 1, including out-of-territory residents diagnosed in Yukon, and probable cases.
Nine of the 10 new cases on Tuesday are in Whitehorse and one case is in a rural community, pending confirmation.
There have also been rapid response testing teams dispatched to Old Crow and Mayo.
In Mayo, a clinic is taking place on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at J.V. Clark School.
Testing clinics in Old Crow will take place July 7, 8 and 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Chief Zzeh Gittlit School.
The release says testing for COVID-19 is "more important than ever" as even people who are vaccinated can also become infected with COVID-19. If symptoms develop, seek testing, officials say.
Health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday morning. It will be streamed live on CBC North's website and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.
