13 new COVID-19 cases in Yukon, several exposure notices within schools, childcare

Yukon health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the current number of active cases in the territory to 49.

The territory's active case count has been dropping over the last few weeks and recently has been holding steady. Yukon reported its first two cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the territory on Wednesday.

There were several COVID-19 exposure notices posted Thursday.

Both the Grade 7/8 split and Grade 8/9 split classes at the Ghùch Tlâ Community School, in Carcross had an exposure to the illness on Dec. 3. All children and staff who were there that day have been identified as close contacts and must self-isolate until Dec. 13 inclusive. Those who are immunocompromised or not fully vaccinated must self-monitor for symptoms through Dec. 17.

The majority of classes, besides Grade 1, at the Chief Zzeh Gittlit School in Old Crow, including students and staff, are considered close contacts of an exposure between Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. All children and staff who were there that day have been identified as close contacts and must self-isolate until Dec. 13 inclusive. Those who are immunocompromised or not fully vaccinated must self-monitor for symptoms through Dec. 17.

The children and staff of the toddler group and the preschool group at Dusk'a Head Start Family Learning Centre in Whitehorse are considered contacts of a COVID-19 case with exposure on Dec. 6. All children and staff who were there that day have been identified as close contacts and must self-isolate until Dec. 16 inclusive. Those who are immunocompromised or not fully vaccinated must self-monitor for symptoms through Dec. 20.

The students and staff of the Grade 4/5/6 split class at the Khàtìnas.àxh Community School in Teslin must isolate until Dec. 13 inclusive after an exposure on Dec. 3. Those who are immunocompromised or not fully vaccinated must self-monitor for symptoms through Dec. 17.

There was an exposure at the morning pick up at Fox Point and drop off at Khàtìnas.àxh Community School and for the afternoon pick up at Khàtìnas.àxh Community School and drop off at Fox Point on Dec. 3. It's being recommended that everyone who rode the Khàtìnas.àxh Community School Bus that day self-monitor for symptoms through Dec. 17.

For more details on each of the exposure notices, and the instructions, visit the Yukon government website.

As well, a number of public health restrictions were loosened last weekend in Yukon.

Also, on Monday, the territory's first vaccination clinics for children aged 5 to 11 were held in Whitehorse.