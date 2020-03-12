Yukon health officials give briefing on COVID-19
Yukon's chief and deputy chief medical officers of health held a media briefing on COVID-19 on Monday.
Yukon's chief and deputy chief medical officers of health briefed media on Monday about COVID-19
Yukon officials held a media briefing Monday morning on COVID-19.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Brendan Hanley and Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health Catherine Elliott spoke to media, followed by Premier Sandy Silver.
Yukon has had no reported cases of COVID-19.
On Friday, Hanley recommended Yukons cancel or postpone all non-essential international travel to slow the introduction of the virus to Yukon.