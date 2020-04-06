Yukon's 7th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Whitehorse

Yukon officials confirmed another case of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total count of confirmed cases in Yukon to seven.

Chief medical officer Dr. Brendan Hanley spoke at a news briefing on Monday afternoon. He said the latest case was confirmed on Saturday.

The affected person is from Whitehorse and had travelled to Europe, Hanley said. He said the person is self-isolating and doing well at home.

All of Yukon's confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far have been in Whitehorse, and none have required hospitalization for their illnesses. As of Friday, four of the affected people had recovered.

Hanley was scheduled to speak at public briefing at 3 p.m. PT on Monday, along with Community Services Minister John Streicker. The briefing was delayed by technical issues.

A civil emergency planning officer was also scheduled to be on hand to respond to technical questions.