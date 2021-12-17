Yukon reports 44 active cases of COVID-19 in territory
A rapid response team was sent to Old Crow, Yukon, this week to help with the COVID-19 situation there
There are 44 active COVID-19 cases in the Yukon as of Friday, according to the territory's website.
None of the cases in the territory are of the Omicron variant as of Wednesday, said Dr. Christine Elliott, Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health, during a news conference earlier this week.
The first two confirmed known cases of the variant in the territory, announced over a week ago, have recovered, Elliott said.
However, she added that in time, Omicron "will become the dominant variant" in the Yukon.
Premier Sandy Silver announced on Wednesday that a rapid response team was being sent to Old Crow, Yukon, this week to help with the COVID-19 situation in the the community.
Over a week ago, the Vuntut Gwitchin government in Old Crow adopted measures requiring all residents to self-isolate and stay inside their homes for 14 days after tests revealed several cases in the community. The measures took effect Dec. 10.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 14 deaths due to COVID-19.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?