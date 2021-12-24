Yukon reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

There were seven new COVID-19 cases reported across the territory on Friday, according to the Yukon government's website. It brings the total number of active cases to 49, down from 52 on Thursday.

The number of cases by community has not been updated since Wednesday on the territory's website, but shows many of the cases concentrated in Whitehorse, as well as in Old Crow.

Dr. Catherine Elliott, the acting chief medical officer of health, said on Wednesday that two new Omicron cases have appeared in Yukon, both in Whitehorse. The previous two Omicron cases announced a few weeks ago have since recovered.

The territory is asking residents to be mindful of how they gather over the holidays.

Last week, Elliott recommended people avoid non-essential international travel and cautioned against domestic travel.