Yukon reports 29 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Yukon now has 60 cases, up from 44 on Friday
There were 29 new COVID-19 cases in the Yukon over the weekend, according to the territory's Monday update, which covers the past 72 hours from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m.
That brings the total active cases to 60. On Friday, the total active case count was 44.
Last week, Dr. Catherine Elliott, the acting chief medial officer of health, said there were no cases of Omicron in the Yukon, after the first two reported had recovered. However, she warned it could likely become the dominant variant.
People have been cautioned not to travel over the holidays, or to limit it to essential travel to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 14 deaths. As well, in total there have been 1,650 confirmed cases and 1,588 recovered cases.
