Yukon confirms 1 new case of COVID-19, no location specified

Yukon confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

In an update posted to the territorial government's website Thursday afternoon, the one case was added to Yukon's case count which is now at 51.

The government did not identify where the case is, and no potential public exposure notices were listed.

The territory now has 11 active cases of COVID-19, with 39 recovered and one death.

On Wednesday, the territorial government announced three new cases.

The territorial government posted two updates to its website Wednesday to say Yukon's new total case count is 50, with 20 active cases.

Case 48 and 49 from Dec. 1, are in Whitehorse and are linked to a previous case.

Case 50 is from Dec. 2, is in Whitehorse and is currently under investigation.

Officials also sent a release identifying two new possible locations of exposure on Wednesday.

Health authorities say anyone at Winter Long Brewing Co. on Friday, Nov. 27 between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., or at Whiskey Jacks Pub & Grill on Wednesday, Nov. 25 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. should contact the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 to arrange for testing, if they are experiencing symptoms.