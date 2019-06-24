Yukon has 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19, says government

The Yukon has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the government's website. They are the territory's first confirmed cases.

Officials are holding a press conference Sunday evening to provide an update on COVID-19. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, the territorty's chief medical officer of health will be there along with premier Sandy Silver.

CBC News will be livestreaming the update on Facebook, and this article will be updated as more information comes in.