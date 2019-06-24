Yukon has 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19, says government
The Yukon government has confirmed the territory's first 2 cases of COVID-19. Officials are holding a public briefing Sunday evening.
Government officials to providing live update Sunday evening, CBC will livestream on Facebook
Officials are holding a press conference Sunday evening to provide an update on COVID-19. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.
Dr. Brendan Hanley, the territorty's chief medical officer of health will be there along with premier Sandy Silver.
