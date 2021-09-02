Local candidates talk housing, COVID-19 and climate change at Yukon First Nations forum

Housing issues were centre-stage at the all-candidate forum hosted by the Council of Yukon First Nations on Wednesday evening.

All leaders of Yukon's political parties agreed that affordable housing in the territory should be a priority and mentioned the issue in their opening statements.

Questions for the candidates came from Yukon's First Nations' chiefs and youth councils, the audience on hand, and people watching the discussion online.

Issues ranging from reconciliation to climate change to vaccine passports were discussed.

Housing affordability

Christine Genier, a journalist and member of the Ta'an Kwäch'än Council, moderated the forum.

She pointed out that housing prices in the Yukon have hit an all-time high and asked the candidates about their housing platform.

Liberal candidate Brendan Hanley said housing is the number one issue he's been hearing about while knocking on people's doors and acknowledged the housing shortage is negatively affecting the territory's recruitment efforts and economy. He said his party will make houses more affordable, increase the housing supply and institute a home buyers' bill of rights.

Brendan Hanley, the local candidate for the Liberal Party, said his party will build more houses and institute a home buyers’ bill of rights to make Yukon houses more affordable. (Julien Gignac/CBC)

Green candidate Lenore Morris said her party put in place policies to deter people from treating housing as a personal investment and spend more money on affordable housing.

"Housing has become people's main investment, and I would say that one of the impediments to affordable housing is that people don't want anything that will lower the price of their own houses," she said.

Conservative candidate Barbara Dunlop said her party would look at involving the community in the process of making more land available to build homes.

"We need to explore options working with First Nations and the communities to see how we might be able to resolve this issue and look at perhaps the construction of new housing," said Dunlop.

Independent candidate Jonas Smith agreed more housing needs to be built to attract and retain essential workers and said he would work with any political party in power to ensure their housing platform is implemented in a way that works for the Yukon.

NDP candidate Lisa Vollans-Leduc said her party will work with Indigenous communities to implement the fully funded Indigenous National Housing Strategy within 100 days in office. Her party will also implement 30-year mortgages, a GST tax exemption for building affordable housing units and a plan to retrofit hotels into housing units.

Lenore Morris is running again as the Green Party's Yukon candidate. She said her party will invest in affordable housing. (Dave Croft/CBC)

Post-pandemic plans

All parties were asked about their plan for supporting Yukon First Nations through the challenges of post-pandemic recovery.

Smith wants to see fewer drug and alcohol addiction relapses in the communities by training newcomers to fill job vacancies related to wellness.

Vollans-Leduc touted the NDP's Indigenous National Housing strategy, and their plans to increase broadband and cell service across the territory.

Hanley noted the ongoing mental health struggles that were exacerbated by the pandemic, and highlighted the Liberals' plan to transfer federal funds directly to the territories and provinces to improve mental health services.

Morris pushed back, saying "money was just being thrown out into the world" under the Liberals, and suggested a much more targeted approach to government spending.

"I think we can see that particular industries need money," said Morris. "I have a son who works in the tourism industry in Dawson City. They've been devastated. They need ongoing support and probably for several years before it bounces back."

Dunlop said the Conservatives would continue to support small businesses, particularly those in the hardest hit sectors of tourism and hospitality.

Vaccinations

Genier asked for each candidate's position on mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports.

Smith made it clear from the very start that he is strongly opposed to mandatory vaccines. The former Conservative candidate said he decided to run as an independent this year because he's opposed to the party's vaccination policy.

"In my mind, there is a large difference between encouragement and coercion, and that's what I'm seeing happening right now," said Smith.

"I think about people in union environments that are being threatened to lose their jobs after 20 years of working towards their pensions or… people being prevented from travel in their own country."

Jonas Smith is taking a second run at the riding of Yukon, this time as an independent after he was dropped by the Conservatives. He is opposed to mandatory vaccination policies. (George Maratos/CBC)

Dunlop said the Conservative Party is encouraging everyone to get the vaccine and would launch a COVID-19 vaccination information campaign to "help people understand the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and ensure that as many people as possible get vaccinated."

Hanley would like to see a federal vaccine policy implemented and is pleased "the federal Liberal Party is taking a strong stance on vaccination."

Although Morris would like to see as many people vaccinated as possible, she said the Green Party is not in favour of mandatory vaccination, and would like to see more public consultation on vaccine passports before they are implemented.

Vollans-Leduc also encouraged people to get vaccinated if they can, pointing out that this will have a direct positive effect on our healthcare system.

Climate Change

Each candidate was asked, if elected, how they would address the important issue of climate change.

Reconciliation will be at the centre of the NDP's climate plan, said Vollans-Leduc.

"Indigenous peoples have intimate connection to their homelands, territories and resources and have provided stewardship forever," she said.

"We will invest in Indigenous-led science and support the creation of Indigenous-managed protected areas."

Lisa Vollans-Leduc, on leave from her job as a policy analyst in the Yukon's Health and Social Services department, is the NDP candidate for Yukon. (Vincent Bonnay/CBC)

Hanley said the Liberal Party's climate plan includes "net zero emissions in Canada by 2050, requiring 100 percent of new vehicles to be zero emissions by 2035... planting two billion trees, funding home retrofits and funding Indigenous leadership in nature conservation."

Morris favoured developing renewable energy in the Yukon. Both Smith and Dunlop said they would like to work in partnership with governments and First Nations to combat climate change.

Barbara Dunlop, a civil servant and author of more than 50 Harlequin romance novels, is running for the Conservative Party in Yukon. (Vincent Bonnay/Radio-Canada)

Residential schools

When asked how the federal parties would help residential school survivors and families, all candidates expressed their sorrow.

Both Dunlop and Hanley said they will provide the necessary support for communities who wish to undertake the work of burial searches.

"Whatever the next steps are, they need to be community led, community driven and the timing needs to be set by the communities involved," said Dunlop.

Hanley said the Liberal Party would invest over $2 billion over five years for a mental health and wellness strategy for Indigenous people.

Smith said he is supportive of an inquiry or investigation into residential schools.

Lenore and Vollans-Leduc both said they would like to see the recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission implemented.