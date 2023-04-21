Yukon coroner says 4 deaths this week appear to involve substance use

Yukon's coroner is investigating four deaths that happened in as many days this past week, and saying all appear to be related to substance use.

One person was reported dead in Watson Lake early on Saturday, and another person was reported dead in Haines Junction later that same morning.

Two more people were reported dead in Whitehorse after that — the first on Sunday morning, and the second on Tuesday evening.

In a news release on Thursday, Yukon's Chief Coroner Heather Jones said the four deaths were unrelated but "may have been preventable."

"We're going to continue to watch this to see if we do find any connections at all at this point in time. I can't emphasize enough that we aren't seeing that yet," Jones said.

The deceased people were both men and women, aged 27 to 52, the coroner says. Three of them were First Nations members.

The coroner says the investigations into the deaths are pending full autopsies and toxicological results. It says the circumstances surrounding each suggests substance use was a contributing factor.

Yukon's Chief Coroner Heather Jones said she 'is growing increasingly concerned with the progression of the substance use crisis.' (Vincent Bonnay)

"The rapid succession of so many deaths in a short amount of time across multiple communities highlights how widespread the challenges of substance use are in the Yukon," reads the news release.

In a statement, Jones said she "is growing increasingly concerned with the progression of the substance use crisis."

Vuntut Gwitchin passes emergency declaration

Also on Thursday, the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation (VGFN) in Old Crow, Yukon, became the latest community in the territory to declare a substance use emergency. Similar declarations have been issued by other communities and also by the territorial government last year.

VGFN chief and council passed a resolution on Thursday to issue the declaration.

A news release from the First Nation says it's intended to "recognize the substance use crisis in Old Crow and the broader Vuntut Gwich'in community outside Old Crow, to make a call for action, and to mobilize resources to respond to the crisis."

The declaration says the First Nation has "suffered immense losses" due to substance use, especially opioids and alcohol.

"We have heard the cry for help, and we are determined to do our part to help people without judgment," the declaration reads.

It says the Vuntut Gwitchin Government will, among other things, work to help people access supports, build a network of treatment and recovery services as well as a safe exchange program, and reduce the supply of harmful substances in Old Crow.