Yukon coroner hopes inquest into deaths at Whitehorse shelter can bring comfort, save lives

Yukon's chief coroner is calling for compassion and understanding in advance of a public inquest next year that will look into the deaths of four people who died while accessing services at Whitehorse's emergency shelter.

"The pain is indeed raw and the emotions are far-reaching and challenging," said coroner Heather Jones. She noted she's been in contact with the families of all those who have died in association with the shelter, as well as community leaders.

"As I have said to all involved, I sincerely hope that the decision to call this inquest will, with its findings and recommendations, somehow bring some comfort and perhaps changes that will save lives," Jones wrote in an email to CBC News.

Set for the spring, the inquest will examine the facts and circumstances surrounding four deaths at the shelter in the last two years, but the jury will not make any finding of legal responsibility.

In January 2022, Cassandra Warville, 35, and Myranda Tizya-Charlie, 34, died of what the coroner found to be the result of toxic illicit drugs. This year, the death of Josephine Elizabeth Hager, 38, was reported on Feb. 1, and the death of Darla Skookum, 52, was reported on April 16.

There have been other deaths associated with the shelter over the same time period — the Yukon Coroner's Service is aware of three, but Jones said the circumstances of those deaths were different enough to not be included in the upcoming inquest.

The Whitehorse emergency shelter at 405 Alexander Street. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

Jones said the inquest, set to begin on April 8, will be emotionally difficult for many, and she thinks it is important the community be supportive and abandon any judgment.

"We [must] continue to build on the compassion and understanding which has always been called upon as we have faced so many losses in recent years," she wrote.

"Let's remain aware and connected to the grief that is defining the journey of so many Yukoners, most especially at this time, those who were loved by Cassandra, Myranda, Josephine and Darla."

Meanwhile, Connective, the organization that runs the Whitehorse shelter, said it fully supports the inquest and any efforts to examine the facts and circumstances underlying the four deaths.

Chris Kinch, senior director for Connective's Northern B.C. and Yukon region, told CBC in an email that people accessing the downtown shelter often have complex health needs, exacerbated by the housing and substance use crisis in the Yukon.

"[The shelter at] 405 Alexander represents just one piece of what must be a much larger and more integrated response to local challenges," he wrote.

"We are hopeful that the community will continue to explore ways to decentralize services and add to the continuum of support options, to better serve those facing mental health challenges, substance use and homelessness."