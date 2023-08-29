2 dead after vehicle collision on Alaska Highway in Whitehorse

Two people are dead after their vehicles collided on the Alaska Highway in Whitehorse early Sunday morning.

In a news release on Monday, the territory's coroner said it happened just after midnight near Azure Road in Crestview.

The two vehicles — a blue Dodge Dakota and a Ford Explorer — were travelling in opposite directions on the highway when they collided near the centre line, the coroner says.

Both drivers, each travelling alone, were killed.

The coroner has not identified the deceased, aged 27 and 51. The 27-year-old was driving the Dodge and the 51-year-old was driving the Ford.

The coroner is investigating the collision and said details are still being confirmed.