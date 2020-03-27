Yukon gov't names 2 possible sources of coronavirus exposure

The Yukon government has identified two places in Whitehorse — a church and a dental clinic — where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus in recent weeks.

In a news release Thursday evening, the government said anybody who went to either place on certain days should monitor themselves for symptoms that may indicate COVID-19 — fever, cough or difficulty breathing — for up to 14 days, and call 811 if those symptoms develop.

The possible sources of exposure are:

Sunday morning services at Bethany Church on the Alaska Highway, on March 8 and March 15, or the church's "Kids Zone" on March 8.

Elias Dental clinic, from March 9 to 13, or March 16.

According to the news release, those places were visited on those dates by a person or persons who tested positive for COVID-19.

It also says that people who attended those places at the identified times do not need to self-isolate, so long as they remain healthy and do not develop symptoms.

"The risk to individuals from both of these possible exposures is low," the release says.

As of Wednesday, Yukon had three confirmed cases of COVID-19. Health officials announced the first two cases on Sunday, saying it was a couple from Whitehorse. The third person's community has not been disclosed.

The person or people who attended Bethany Church and Elias Dental are recovering at home, according to the government's news release.

It also says there is no ongoing risk to the community associated with either the church or the dental clinic.