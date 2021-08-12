Conservative Party of Canada rescinds Jonas Smith's Yukon candidacy, Smith says

Jonas Smith says the Conservative Party of Canada is barring him from running as its Yukon candidate in the upcoming federal election.

The statement from Smith's campaign office says, "The reason behind the disallowing of Smith's candidacy is his opposition to calls for implementation of mandated workplace vaccinations and vaccine passport requirements in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Smith calls the move "devastating" for the party's base in Yukon.

CBC News has contacted the Conservative Party, but it hasn't immediately replied.

The news comes on the heels of the Liberal Party naming Brendan Hanley as its candidate.

The federal Conservatives only recently announced Smith's bid.

Smith narrowly lost to former Liberal MP Larry Bagnell, who retired from federal politics after more than two decades.

Smith formerly told CBC News he decided to run again based on what he said was a strong showing of support for him during the last election.

More to come.