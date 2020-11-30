Yukon confirms new COVID-19 case in Whitehorse on Sunday

A new COVID-19 case was confirmed in Whitehorse on Sunday, bringing the territory's current number of active cases to 16.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley confirmed the latest case in a news release. The case is still under investigation.

The territory also added a new public exposure notification: Baked Café and Bakery on Nov. 21 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Anyone experiencing any symptoms and who was at this location is asked to self-isolate immediately and call the COVID-19 testing and assessment centre at 867-393-3083. People can also drop in at the drive-thru testing centre located at Centennial Motors on the Alaska Highway across from the airport in Whitehorse.

People who are now outside of Whitehorse should contact their community health centre.

People are considered a "secondary contact" if they were in contact with someone who was at a location listed in the public exposure notices. Those people should also monitor for symptoms but they do not need to self-isolate.

3 more cases announced Friday

The latest case comes after Yukon confirmed three new cases in Whitehorse on Friday night. The territory also listed exposure notices for specific bus routes, the Better Bodies gym, the Canada Games Centre Wellness Centre and Sakura Sushi at certain times.

The Canada Games Centre Wellness Centre reopened Monday morning, after the city closed the space and cancelled fitness classes. Fitness classes will resume on Tuesday.

The territory has now confirmed a total of 46 cases since the pandemic began.

The Yukon government is set to provide announcement on new relief for tourism and non-profit sectors at 10:30 A.M. Monday.

Anyone experiencing any of the following symptoms, is asked to self-isolate and arrange for testing immediately:

Fever.

Chills.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

Sore throat.

Loss of sense of taste or smell.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

Nausea and vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Muscle aches.

Starting Tuesday, the territory is requiring masks in all indoor public places in Yukon.