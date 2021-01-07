Yukon confirms one more case of COVID-19

Yukon reported one new case of COVID-19 in the territory Wednesday.

In a news release late Wednesday afternoon, the Yukon government said the person was self-isolating and recovering at home.

The government said contact tracing is underway and no public exposure notice was required.

The case brings the total number of active cases in the territory to six. The government had announced one new case on Jan. 4 and four cases on Jan. 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 66 cases in Yukon. Fifty-nine people have recovered and there has been one death.

The Yukon government will be providing a COVID-19 update Thursday at 1:30 p.m.