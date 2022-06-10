Two community health centres in the Yukon are going to reduce their services for up to 10 days as a result of the global shortage of healthcare workers, the territorial government said Friday.

Reduced services at the Ross River Community Health Centre start today and will last until June 20.

In Carcross, service reductions will start on June 13 until June 22.

The health department did not offer details on what it means by "service reductions."

In a news release, the government said other community health centres in the territory may also experience temporary service reductions in the coming months.

"We are working with communities, community nursing and interagency partners to address these challenges and mitigate service reductions," said Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee in the release.

It added that in the case of an emergency, people in Ross River can call 867-969-4444 or 911 while people in Carmacks can call 867-821-4444 or 911.

People who need non-emergency care can call 811 to talk to a registered nurse.