3 Yukon communities still waiting for new banking service

Three Yukon communities don't have banking services for the time being after the government awarded a new bank contract this summer.

The Yukon government awarded it to CIBC, which will take over from TD Canada Trust.

The changeover was supposed to be complete by early October. However, Carmacks, Pelly Crossing and Mayo still do not have access to kiosk banking service.

Communities have typically had the services for six to 18 hours per week. Only Whitehorse, Dawson City and Watson Lake have conventional bank branches.

"We anticipate that this issue will be resolved in the coming weeks and we are in daily contact with CIBC as they work through this transition for benefit of all community members," said Matthew Cameron, a Yukon government spokesperson.

Carmacks Mayor Lee Bodie says residents lost daily banking service roughly three weeks ago.

"It's a pain in the neck in that a lot of people here do not have bank accounts," he said. "So then then they have to go into town and try cashing it at a bank … by showing I.D."

Bodie says Hotel Carmacks is cashing cheques for people until the banking problem is solved.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Premier Sandy Silver said most community members will not need to change their accounts.

"We do admit that [in] a couple of communities right now, that there's some problems to be worked out," he said. "But we are pleased with the the competitive bid process that got us to this place."

The government says banking services are still available in most small communities and representatives are working with customers to provide help at the counter and assist with online banking.

The government said it is working to address concerns about online banking and said CIBC has been dealing with some staffing issues, which delayed opening.