Excitement and nerves rule Yukon College move-in weekend

A nervous smile and a timid knock on the campus housing office door is the first step to Dayna Dickson's life at Yukon College.

It's move-in weekend at the Whitehorse campus. From Friday to Monday, 125 students will settle into their new homes, a number that's risen slightly over past years, according to campus housing manager Andrea Clark.

Dickson is from Watson Lake and about to become a first-year environmental science student. She says she's "really pumped" about the school year.

Clark takes Dickson and her mom on a tour of her dorm, pointing out washrooms, laundry and the kitchen.

'Excitement is contagious'

The campus housing manager is busy giving tours this weekend and answering questions about everything from Wi-Fi passwords to whether students are allowed to have a Keurig in their rooms.

"I'm always reminded how much I like this day each year," said Clark.

Yukon College's campus housing manager Andrea Clark, left, stands with co-workers Michelle Mbuto and Nick Haskins. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

"We are welcoming the students who are feeling both excited and nervous. We can help to support them and encourage them that this is going to be an exciting year and they have exciting opportunities ahead of them at Yukon College. So that sort of excitement is always contagious."

She says on-campus housing gives students a chance to learn about contracts, landlords and living with neighbours.

You put a hammer in my hand I know what to do with it, but put a pen, I'm not too sure what to do with it. - Waylon Snowshoe, Yukon College student

Saturday is the busiest move-in day with 40 students arriving at their new home. Clark says students will live in a variety of accommodations. Some in traditional dorm rooms, some sharing an apartment and some living in an apartment with their family, like Waylon Snowshoe.

Snowshoe has arrived ahead of his family to set up their new two-bedroom apartment.

Originally from the Northwest Territories, he is going to be upgrading this year before possibly studying renewable resources.

"To be honest, I'm a little nervous," he said.

"It's been 10 years since I graduated high school. You put a hammer in my hand I know what to do with it, but put a pen, I'm not too sure what to do with it."

This building on College Drive is just one campus housing building at Yukon College. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

Tag Kopp from Vernon, B.C. stopped by the campus housing office with a few questions for Clark after moving into his room.

"It's a little bit mind boggling coming from the south. But I think it's going to be a lot more homey than it was down there," he said.

Kopp says he's looking forward to living in Whitehorse because his mom grew up here. Before he settles down into campus life, Kopp and his mother are about to take part in a college move-in tradition — a trip to the grocery store for all the essentials.