Bundle up, Yukon — here comes a 'prolonged' cold snap

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Friday, warning of "bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values" across Yukon and northern B.C.

Downtown Whitehorse on a winter's day. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Friday warning of extreme cold temperatures on the way for all of the territory. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

School's out in Yukon as of Friday, but there might not be a lot of outdoor fun to start the Christmas break — Environment Canada is warning of a serious cold snap on the way.

Temperatures are expected to drop across the territory through Friday and hit the –30 C to –40 C range for most communities on the weekend.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Friday, warning of "bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values" across Yukon and northern B.C.

It follows a period of relatively mild weather in many parts of the territory. Whitehorse has seen temperatures hovering at times just below zero in recent days, even hitting 3 C on Thursday, according to Environment Canada. 

But all things must pass and the capital will soon be enjoying some good, honest, bone-chilling December weather, with temperatures below –30 C by Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be closer to –40 C, according to the forecast.

Dawson City is expected to see daytime temperatures of -40 C or lower by Sunday. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

Dawson City is expected to be colder still, with daytime temperatures expected to hit –40 C or lower on Sunday and Monday. Old Crow will also be hovering around –39 C on Sunday and Monday.

Beaver Creek could hit –48 C by Monday night, the forecast says. Bracing, but not so much as that day in 1947 when a Canadian record was set in nearby Snag, at –63 C.   

The deep freeze across the territory is expected to last at least until mid- to late next week.

For what it's worth, the forecast says skies will be mostly clear through these darkest days of the year.

